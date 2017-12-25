‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Star Patton Oswalt Shares Naughty Holiday Message

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Patton Oswalt is wishing you a happy holidays with a risqué social media post.

The holiday greeting comes with four Elves — from the beloved Elf on a Shelf franchise of toy sentries, picture books and animated movies — posed in a naughty position, reminiscent of Human Centipede.

Not wanting to be left behind, Oswalt’s Twitter followers got in on the fun, responding to the cheeky tweet with lewd posts of their own.

Oswalt’s comedian brother, Matt Oswalt, threw the first shade with a dig at X-Men and X-Men: Days of Future Past director Bryan Singer, who made headlines after a lawsuit alleged the filmmaker sexually assaulted a then-17-year-old Cesar Sanchez-Guzman.

Another fan responded with a Christmas-themed pun: “Human Santapede.”

Subsequent tweets saw users offering pictures of beloved anthromorphic snowman Frosty being a ho-ho-ho:

And others still showed other Elves in compromising positions — including an Elf that appears to have overdosed on cocaine and another engaged with after-hour activities with Whip Cream Lingerie Barbie®.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.