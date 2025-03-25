Ahsoka 2 Gets Exciting Update From Unexpected Place

Star Wars fans have gotten a very exciting update about Ahsoka Season 2, as it looks like production has started. Actor Eman Esfandi (who plays Ezra Bridger on the show) shared his friend Josh Hash’s social media post on his Instagram story. Hash’s post features an image of Esfandi about to pop a bottle of champagne, seemingly to celebrate the start of his podcast Keepers of the Fire and filming on Ahsoka Season 2 if the caption is anything to go by. Hash congratulated Esfandi on his accomplishments, wishing him well as he embarks on these projects.

“Congrats @emanesfandi on launching your podcast @keepersofthefire & kicking off [Ahsoka] season 2,” Hash wrote, capping his message off with a party emoji. Check out the post (shared on X by Star Wars Holocron) in the space below:

Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi (@EmanEsfandi) celebrates “kicking off Ahsoka Season 2” in an Instagram story pic.twitter.com/dYLtsmzpVi — Star Wars Holocron 🔜 SWCJ (@sw_holocron) March 24, 2025

While Ahsoka Season 2 currently does not have a release date, the plan has been for the cameras to start rolling in the spring. Back in December 2024, word was production would begin this April. Lucasfilm is going to utilize “multiple different film techniques” this season, pushing Ahsoka beyond the sound stages where Season 1 filmed.

Official details about Ahsoka Season 2 are largely being kept under wraps, though we do know that Game of Thrones star Rory McCann has joined the show’s cast. He will play Baylan Skoll, replacing the late Ray Stevenson in the role. There are rumors circulating that Ahsoka Season 2 could feature Natalie Portman’s Padmé Amidala, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

Few could have predicted we’d get an update on Ahsoka Season 2’s production status from a social media post by one of Esfandi’s friends, but it’s encouraging to know the show remains on track. Now that the secret is out, perhaps Lucasfilm will unveil a more formal, official announcement — one that gives fans a look behind the scenes. Obviously, the studio isn’t going to reveal too much at this juncture, but Lucasfilm knows how to offer intriguing teases to excite fans and generate hype. Ahsoka Season 2 should be an important project for the Star Wars franchise, as it will likely help set the stage for Dave Filoni’s in-development New Republic movie. Building some early buzz by highlighting the show’s return seems like a sound strategy.

There is an Ahsoka panel planned for next month’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan. The official description bills it as a retrospective on the show’s first season with Dave Filoni and “special guests,” but it wouldn’t be a shock if some Season 2 details were shared at the convention. Since production has only just started (or will start in the coming days), it’ll be much too soon for a proper teaser trailer, but there might be enough for a sizzle reel (similar to what happened with Season 1 during Celebration 2022). While the panel’s primary focus is looking back on Season 1, Filoni and Co. would be remiss if they didn’t at least tease what’s in store for the second season. Even if it’s just more casting announcements, that would be another exciting development.