Dave Filoni Confirms When Ahsoka Season 2 Starts Filming (& Fans Are Ready)

With Andor Season 2 on the horizon, Ahsoka Season 2 is the next live-action Star Wars TV show on Lucasfilm’s slate, and now fans have a general idea of when it will begin shooting. During the Lucasfilm Animation panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan (via Screen Rant), Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni noted that the second season will start production “shortly.” While he is at Celebration to promote a bevy of upcoming projects (including The Mandalorian & Grogu) Filoni’s producing partner Carrie Beck is gearing up for Ahsoka Season 2 in the U.K.

At the panel — where a new animated series called Maul: Shadow Lord was announced — Filoni did not reveal a more specific window for Ahsoka filming, nor did he shed light on when the second season might release.

Some Star Wars fans might have been under the impression Ahsoka Season 2 had already started shooting. In late March, a friend of Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi shared a post on social media, congratulating Esfandi for starting a new podcast and “kicking off Ahsoka Season 2.” Earlier reports indicated the show would begin production at some point in April.

In typical Lucasfilm fashion, official details concerning Ahsoka Season 2 have been hard to come by. The most notable development is that Rory McCann is reportedly replacing the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll. Lucasfilm has also teased what’s in store for Baylan’s old apprentice Shin Hati, revealing in a book that she’s “teamed with roving bandits on Peridea and resumes her hunt for Sabine and Ezra.”

Filoni’s comments align with what’s been previously reported on Ahsoka Season 2’s timeline. It’s possible that once Celebration has concluded, Filoni will head to England himself to get things started. He is obviously quite involved with the show behind the scenes, so it would make sense to wait until he’s fully available to roll cameras. It’s one thing for members of the producing team to do some prep work ahead of time, but everyone involved likely wants Filoni (who is also the show’s lone credited writer) to be on set overseeing principal photography, working closely with the series directors.

With this latest update in mind, Ahsoka Season 2 likely won’t release until some point next year. As a point of comparison, Season 1’s production ran six months, from May-October 2022. If Season 2 follows a similar schedule, it won’t be wrapping until around September or October itself. For this season, Lucasfilm is said to be incorporating “multiple different filming techniques,” which includes shooting on practical locations. That could extend the production timeline, so Ahsoka probably won’t return until mid-to-late 2026 at the earliest. Perhaps the second season will arrive after The Mandalorian & Grogu completes its theatrical run, giving the film plenty of time to shine before Star Wars returns to TV. The two projects don’t appear to be narratively connected, but they share some DNA with the New Republic setting. Both could help lay the foundation for Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars movie.