Alias Now Streaming on Disney+

It's been just over 20 years since Alias debuted on ABC, and now fans of the beloved series have a new streaming home for the adventures of spy Sydney Bristow. All five seasons of the series are now streaming on Disney+. The series has previously been available on Hulu and will continue to remain there in addition to availability on Disney+.

Created by J.J. Abrams, Alias debuted on September 20, 2001, on ABC and ran for five seasons and a total of 105, ending its run on May 22, 2006. The series starred Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the CIA posing as an operative for SD-6, a global criminal and espionage organization with Sydney discovering the truth about SD-6 early in the series. Alias follows Sydney as she tries to not only hide her career from her friends and family, but works to take down SD-6 with the CIA. The series also had a bit of a sci-fi bent to it, with later seasons focusing on the prophecy of Milo Rambaldi, a fictional Renaissance-era figure whose work and those obsessed with it is intricately connected to the lives of Sydney and those around her.

It's the Rambaldi storylines that sometimes went towards the fantastic, but as Carl Lumbly, who played Marcus Dixon in the series, recently told ComicBook.com, even the most outlandish storylines came from an elevated, intelligent place — and even now, he is still very proud of the series.

"I also felt that we always operated at the top of our intelligence," Lumbly said. "I mean, we didn't disdain the material. In fact, I think because we were all working to elevate everything we did. And that of course came from the top down because I think Jennifer was just an exemplar. So yeah, I loved that. I really loved what happened on that show in terms of how we were able to work out character liens and storylines. And I loved what happened as a cast. Because we definitely grew, I think. The connective tissue just keeps getting stronger, and stronger, and stronger."

Michael Vartan, who played CIA agent Michael Vaughn, added that he's glad the series is now on Disney+ so it can be enjoyed by not just fans, but new viewers — and that he feels the series has held up over the past two decades.

"I'm super excited that it's going to Disney+ … it is a show that I feel has stood the test of time," Vartan said. "And I think that people who never saw it would really enjoy it."

