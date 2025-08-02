Alien: Earth Video Teases How One New Character Connects to One of the Franchise’s Biggest Names (Exclusive)

The Weyland-Yutani Corporation is at the center of the Alien franchise. Despite only being referred to as “the Company” in the first installment, it’s pulling the strings and forces the crew of the Nostromo to investigate signs of intelligent life. Of course, Ripley and Co. soon come face-to-face with a Facehugger that attaches itself to Kane and leads to the birth of a Xenomorph. Plenty of horrific events happen after that, but Weyland-Yutani never gives up its pursuit of information, as it’s in an arms race against other corporations back home to see who can guide humanity into the future first.

Alien: Earth, a new series coming to FX, will focus on the various companies fighting for control against Weyland-Yutani years before the events of Alien, including Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. However, the most interesting competitor is Prodigy, which is run by its eccentric CEO, Boy Kavalier. While it’s still a few more days before Kavalier’s big debut on August 12, ComicBook is ready to deliver an exclusive message from him that reveals how he really feels about Weyland-Yutani.

Kavalier is keeping his cards close to the vest, and it’s hard to blame him, as he’s a major player in a cutthroat business. He clearly hasn’t been paying attention to Alien: Earth‘s marketing, though, because it gives away Prodigy’s big breakthrough. The company is transferring human consciousness into synthetics, creating a new form of life. Kavalier doesn’t have to wait long to play with his new toys, either, because a ship crashes into Prodigy City and unleashes alien monsters.

Wendy, the first hybrid, will rally the other synthetics to hunt down the aliens, but they’re going to bite off more than they can chew because a Xenomorph is ready to turn the whole mission upside down. It remains to be seen how much help their creator will be because he seems focused on capturing the beasts rather than protecting his flock.

In addition to Samuel Blenkin, who plays Kavalier, the cast of Alien: Earth includes Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, Alex Lawther as CJ, Lily Newmark as Nibs, and Essie Davis as Dame Silva. The series was created by Noah Hawley and produced by Ridley Scott.

Alien: Earth‘s first two episodes release on FX and Hulu on August 12.

