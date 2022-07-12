Weeks after All American: Homecoming was set to arrive on HBO Max, the hit CW series is finally streaming -- but on Netflix instead. No official explanation has come from Warner Bros. Television, which owns the show, but with All American itself streaming on Netflix, it's likely someone at Warner Bros. Discovery decided to keep the brand consistent (and get some extra cash from Netflix in the process). For years, Netflix was the desginated streaming home for The CW's original programming. Three years ago, that deal expired, sending Warner-owned series like Superman & Lois to HBO Max, and CBS-owned series like Nancy Drew to Paramount+.

The network is in a pretty serious period of transition. With most of its Arrowverse superhero shows now over and Supernatural gone, the biggest hits on the network are Walker, All American, and Superman & Lois. With a Walker spinoff and a Supernatural prequel both coming to the network in the fall, there's a distinct sense of playing it safe with relatively low-cost series that trade on previous successes. This comes as both Warner Bros. Television and The CW have new, belt-tightening ownership. Given the massive influence of Netflix on the streaming landscape, it could be that they see a move like this as a way to basically get paid for Netflix to "advertise" one of their most popular shows.

All American launched in 2018 and was by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger. It centered on a promising young athlete who was recruited to leave his old neighborhood behind to go play football for Beverly Hills High School, setting up cultural, social, and sporting conflicts all over the place. After a few years as one of the network's biggest new shows, All American got a spinoff, which debuted last season.

Set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience at Bringston University, All American: Homecoming follows Simone (played by All American's Geffri Maya), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Legacies' Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

All American: Homecoming Season 2 premiere Monday, October 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, where it will air following episodes of All American season 5.