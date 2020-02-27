Altered Carbon 2 Cast Imagine Marvel and DC Re-sleeving

There is a lot of change on tap for Altered Carbon Season 2, and that spirit of change has led some superhero cast to wonder how it would be to switch sides. During a sit-down with Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis, the actors get asked about the prospect of re-sleeving along with the lines of DC and Marvel. It has to be fun for these actors to think about approaching the task of playing one of these larger than life characters.

Anthony Mackie chose the Hulk because he’s always loved it. “I’ve always loved The Incredible Hulk. I’ve always been a Hulk fan. I love Mark Ruffalo as Hulk.” Dina Shihabi thinks it would be fun to swing above the streets of New York City as Spider-Man. “I love spiders. Yeah, I love spiders!” Lela Loren said, “I’ve really loved Thundercats, could I be Cheetara?” she asked. While Toben Liebrecht opted for Batman, James Bond or his mother. Right on, moms are superheroes in a lot of ways too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Renee Elise Goldsberry had to think for a second but ended up settling on Captain Marvel after some serious deliberation. “She could do everything. She’s so powerful, they just had to say she was gone. Chris Conner was talking about villains in a nice twist and thought about how amazing both Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix were as Jokers. But, lamented that he’d be dead before it got remade again. Simone Missick opted for Storm from the X-Men. “She’s pretty damn bad***. She can control the weather. We need to stop the ice caps from melting, I think Storm could do something about that,” she joked.

Come back to life as a super hero, but which one? The #AlteredCarbon cast’s Marvel & DC re-sleeve with @BrandonDavisBD! pic.twitter.com/LDmE1ChV3T — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 27, 2020

Will Yun Lee wants to follow in Hugh Jackman’s footsteps as Wolverine. “I got to see it up close, and he was no joke,” he explained. “He was scary. He was intense and his skin was like paper thin. I remember him doing a photoshoot where he unleashes the claws. I looked at him and said, ‘I want to be him someday!’”

For our resident superhero protagonist, Anthony Mackie is trying to do his own spin on Takeshi Kovacs. Joel Kinnaman did his work as the character in the first season. But for the Marvel star, it was important to honor the other versions of the character before trying to do his own thing.

“Well, season one was very different than season two, and, you know, Takeshi was out for revenge,” Mackie said. “So, he was a very dark, very mean, very stoic character. So, in the beginning of this season, I wanted to bring that same energy in, and allow the season to affect him, and turn him, and make him more emotional, and make him go from, cause you’re not worried about the arc of the second season, you have to think about the arc from the first episode to the end of the second season. So, I was trying to play that arc and I really like what Joel and Will were able to do in the first season, so extracting a little bit of that but putting my funk on it.”

Altered Carbon is available now on Netflix.