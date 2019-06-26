Amazon and Funko Launch an Exclusive SpongeBob SquarePants Pop for Prime Day

Amazon’s annual Prime Day extravaganza is actually happening over the course of two days this year – July 15th and 16th. You can preview the event right here, and check out their lineup of limited time product launches for the event here. One of these products happens to be an exclusive SpongeBob SquarePants and Plankton Fun Song Letters Funko Pop figure, which you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for November 15th.

Keep in mind that you won’t be charged for the Pop figure until it ships, and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. Note that a new SpongeBob The Best 200 Episodes Ever DVD box set is also up for pre-order for Prime members for $68.99 (23% off) as part of the event. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here just so you can get this stuff – and that applies double for the Pop figure pictured below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The SpongeBob figure is actually the second Funko Pop exclusive that Amazon is releasing for Prime Day. The other is this Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Pop figure, which measures a whopping 5.5″ tall, is 10.5″ wide and 13.25″ long. That ranks it among the largest figures that Funko has ever produced.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a centerpiece for your Funko Pop collection, this will be it. You can pre-order it right here on Amazon for $64.99. The figure will arrive on October 21st, and, again, you won’t be charged until it ships.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.