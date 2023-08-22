Amazon Launches Fire TV Channels, Offering Over 400 FAST Channels

Amazon this week has launched Fire TV Channels, their long-tweeted project providing Fire device users with access to content from over 400 providers via a series of free, ad-supported TV channels with no sign-ups or fees required. Rolling out this week and expanding on Fire TV's existing FAST experience, Fire TV Channels gives customers instant access to a unique lineup of fresh content from over 400 providers, curated by popular categories including local and national news, sports, music videos, entertainment, food & cooking, video games, and more.

Free, ad-supported TV -- which is basically traditional over-the-air TV, but on the internet -- is something that studios are increasingly turning toward as a way of making streaming profitable, as almost everyone struggles to make subscription-based platforms with expensive original contents into a profitable endeavor.

Starting on Monday, Fire TV customers can access channels featuring content from ABC News, CBS Sports HQ, MLB, Fox Sports, NHL, People, IGN, IMDb, Martha Stewart, and GoTraveler — and we're always adding more. In fact, today we're announcing new content providers, including Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, and TV Line from Penske Media Corporation; GameSpot, Honest Trailers, and TV Guide from Fandom; Looper, Slash Film, and Nicki Swift from Static Media; along with Funny or Die and Outside.

Fire TV Channels is integrated throughout the Fire TV experience, and even easier if you have a Fire TV with a custom remote. Simply press the Home button on your Alexa Voice remote, scroll down to find content rows labeled Fire TV Channels, and click a content tile for immediate playback. Or go to the Free icon in Fire TV's navigation bar. Fire TV Channels' content rows and position may vary, as Fire TV personalizes your experience over time.

To get started, ask Alexa to "Play Fire TV Channels" to open the app and browse free content. Or, navigate to Fire TV's 'Your Apps & Channels' screen and click the Fire TV Channels app. Once you've used the app, you can quickly find it again in the Recently Used Apps row on your Home screen.