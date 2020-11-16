HBO Max Finally Coming to Amazon Fire Devices

✖

When HBO Max launched in the United States earlier this year, plenty of TV and movie fans around the country were frustrated because they couldn't access the new service on their streaming devices of choice. HBO Max arrived without support from two of the biggest streaming platforms in the US: Roku and Amazon. This has left plenty of potential users without a way to watch HBO Max on their TV, and streaming on nothing but a smart phone isn't exactly ideal. Fortunately, one of those issues has finally been resolved. HBO Max is coming to Amazon Fire devices.

On Monday, WarnerMedia and Amazon announced a new deal that will bring the HBO Max to Amazon Fire devices. This includes Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Amazon Fire Smart TVs, and Amazon Fire Tablets. The official rollout will begin on Tuesday, November 17th.

“We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max,” said Tony Goncalves, Head of Sales and Distribution for WarnerMedia. “Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”



“We’ve worked closely with HBO for many years to bring their great content to Fire TV and to make it easier to discover and enjoy with features like search integration, Alexa and personalized recommendations,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, “We are excited to continue that partnership with the launch of HBO Max to bring even more incredible content to customers on Fire TV. Alexa, play Raised by Wolves.”

Now, the only hangup facing HBO Max is its availability on Roku devices. The two sides still haven't reached a deal that will allow HBO Max onto the platform, but that may change in the near future given the new Amazon deal. Roku and Amazon present the same issues for HBO Max, so fixing one should help pave the way toward a solution with the other.

