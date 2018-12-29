‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Unavailable on Apple TV or Amazon Fire, and People Are Angry

Today sees the release of the epic Choose-Your-Own-Adventure special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and many Netflix users are loving the innovative experience.

Well, unless you’re using an Apple TV. Or an Amazon Fire device. Or Google’s Chromecast. So, basically, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is unavailable on three popular and widely used streaming devices.

Users who try to access the interactive episode of Black Mirror on these platforms will instead see something very anti-climactic: a short clip of characters from other episodes saying sorry.

The streaming platform has not provided an excuse or reason as to why these devices don’t work, but they did explain that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will stream on most smart TVs, on Roku devices, and on game consoles like the PS4 and the Xbox One.

There’s been no indication that Netflix intends to update their app to make the episode playable on these devices, but given their extensive base of subscribers, chances are that a majority of users are still able to access the episode as it’s intended. Even those who normally use said devices likely have access to other means of watching Black Mirror.

Basically, Netflix probably isn’t too worried about this technical mishap, as people who want to see it will find a way.

However, that doesn’t mean people aren’t upset. Here are what some people are saying about this oversight regarding the interactive experience of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

SAD

LOL Black Mirror Bandersnatch doesn’t work on Apple TV 4K. The idea that we’re limiting streaming content to certain devices now is hilariously sad — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) December 28, 2018

This has been a Public Service Announcement

PSA: For anyone wanting to watch Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Due to how it is shown on Netflix it won’t work if watching on certain devices



DO NOT WATCH on the following:



BT YouView box

Amazon FireStick

Samsung Smart TV (Older models)

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Virgin TiVo pic.twitter.com/sXNtLD1rDd — alexURL (@thealexURL) December 28, 2018

You had ONE job!

So @BlackMirror #Bandersnatch is indeed interactive … and doesn’t work on an Apple TV 4K? Not a great start, @Netflix. — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) December 28, 2018

Quit spamming

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch doesn’t play on 4k Apple TV is a big WTF. Also, Netflix emailed me each time I tried to play it. Sure, let me watch this on my tiny ass phone screen instead.. pic.twitter.com/kZjBtIZByP — Jesse / Dr. Spacezoo @ MAGFest Soon (@SmashRiot) December 28, 2018

A workaround, perhaps?

About to watch the new interactive #Bandersnatch on #Netflix … You can watch it over Chromecast with interactivity over a Chrome browser on Windows 10 — Richard.C (@AmpleryRichard) December 28, 2018

Inspiration for Charlie Brooker’s next Black Mirror

Absolutely gutted ya can’t watch Bandersnatch through Google chrome cast. Contemplating watching it on my phone but that would be a really sorry state of affairs. Sort it out pls @charltonbrooker been waiting for this all year ??? — Jen (@jennaleannenord) December 28, 2018

Don’t bother with the torrent…

The only way pirates can be able to fully torrent #Bandersnatch as it is meant to be interacted with, is if they figure out the source codes for the web design or at least uncover all the hundred possibilities! But hell, that shit didn’t even play on chrome. — prat (@workinclasspunk) December 28, 2018

How many streaming devices do we need?!

I’ve been trying to watch #bandersnatch for an hour now and I can’t find a system to support it ??? tried my Apple TV, fire stick, tried to airplay that bitch and it didn’t work. — Lindsey Painter (@Lindsey___loves) December 29, 2018

Yep, this is our own Black Mirror episode…

Netflix instantly emailing me offering help after I tried and failed to watch #Bandersnatch on my Fire Stick is more terrifying than any Black Mirror episode. — Jack Deal (@EagleEyedJack) December 28, 2018

Black Mirror is MCU: CONFIRMED

isnt bandersnatch the name of that one actor? #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/wEqYxjoZFS — ida: tHE FIRE ANTS IN MY GARDEN (@idaiteseverlarc) December 28, 2018

