‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Unavailable on Apple TV or Amazon Fire, and People Are Angry

Today sees the release of the epic Choose-Your-Own-Adventure special Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and many Netflix users are loving the innovative experience.

Well, unless you’re using an Apple TV. Or an Amazon Fire device. Or Google’s Chromecast. So, basically, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is unavailable on three popular and widely used streaming devices.

Users who try to access the interactive episode of Black Mirror on these platforms will instead see something very anti-climactic: a short clip of characters from other episodes saying sorry.

The streaming platform has not provided an excuse or reason as to why these devices don’t work, but they did explain that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will stream on most smart TVs, on Roku devices, and on game consoles like the PS4 and the Xbox One.

There’s been no indication that Netflix intends to update their app to make the episode playable on these devices, but given their extensive base of subscribers, chances are that a majority of users are still able to access the episode as it’s intended. Even those who normally use said devices likely have access to other means of watching Black Mirror.

Basically, Netflix probably isn’t too worried about this technical mishap, as people who want to see it will find a way.

However, that doesn’t mean people aren’t upset. Here are what some people are saying about this oversight regarding the interactive experience of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

