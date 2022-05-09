Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Signs Major Movie Deal With Amazon

✖

Amazon Studios is looking to stay in the Alan Ritchson business for quite a long time. Amazon's Prime Video released the first season of the Ritchson-starring Reacher TV series earlier this year and it broke records for the streamer, becoming one of its biggest shows. Reacher was quickly renewed for a second season, but Amazon is partnering with Ritchson on even more projects moving forward. On Friday, the studio announced a major new movie deal with Ritchson to see him make a handful of feature films.

The new deal will see Ritchson star in three movies for Amazon Studios, though there has been no word as to what those movies will be. Additionally, Ritchson will be continuing his TV partnership with Amazon in the form of additional seasons of Reacher.

"Reacher has exceeded our wildest expectations, and Alan's captivating performance has played a huge role in the show's success," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We could not be more thrilled to continue growing our relationship and to share what are sure to be more brilliant performances with our global Prime Video audience."

Before any of those movies arrive, we'll likely see the second season of Reacher. That new installment has been officially ordered, but there's been no word as to which of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels will be adapted in Season 2.

"It's tough. There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies,. And there's so much thought that has to go into our decision. Do we want it to be similar to Season 1, because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There's so much that Lee gives us to choose from," Reacher showrunner Nick Santora said earlier this year.

"The good news is we have Lee Child has an executive producer on this show," he added, "and we have other producers on this show – we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount – and we will sit and discuss it. But it's a not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you're staring at an empty space, asking, 'What am I going to write?'"

The first season of Reacher is available to stream on Prime Video.