AMC Cancels Cult-Favorite Series Before Season 2 Even Premieres

AMC Networks is canceling one of its cult-favorite series before season 2 of the show starts. That show would be none other than Kevin Can F**k Himself, the new dark comedy series built around former Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy. AMC announced just back in August that it had tapped Kevin Can F**k himself for season 2 renewal, so this announcement that it will be the final run of the show will probably be shocking for quite a few fans. Based on TV Line‘s exclusive report, it sound like the makers of the show will get to bring things to a proper close.

Kevin Can F**k Himself will, unfortunately, continue the tradition of shows with explative-laden titles getting short runs on the airwaves. For other examples check out the Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 (2 seasons), and $#*! My Dad Says (1 season). Perhaps Hollywood will now have enough evidence that this particular titling tactic – while provocative on social media – doesn’t seem like a good hook for viewers. Bawdy jokes like “Schitts Creek”? Well, those seem to still work just fine…

Beyond its title, Kevin Can F**k Himself was a very ambitious (read: confusing) premise for an hour-long show. Murphy’s character Allison McRoberts exists in two sorts of realities: a satirical faux sitcom stereotype in which she is a dutiful, put-upon wife; and a darker dramatic reality of a woman trying to navigate her way through an emotionally-crushing real-world marriage.

While Kevin Can F***k Himself certainly connected with critics, general viewers weren’t as big on it. As stated, the premise of the series – while ambitious – was pretty confusing to casual viewers, and the series failed to generate the all-important social media buzz needed to sustain it. If anything, completing season 2 of the show will give AMC the needed room to frame Kevin Can F**k Himself as another content block on the AMC+ streaming service (and other streaming platforms) where – who knows? – maybe it gets a bigger breakout down the line.