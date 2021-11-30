AMC Cancels Cult-Favorite Series Before Season 2 Even Premieres

AMC Networks is canceling one of its cult-favorite series before season 2 of the show starts. That show would be none other than Kevin Can F**k Himself, the new dark comedy series built around former Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy. AMC announced just back in August that it had tapped Kevin Can F**k himself for season 2 renewal, so this announcement that it will be the final run of the show will probably be shocking for quite a few fans. Based on TV Line‘s exclusive report, it sound like the makers of the show will get to bring things to a proper close.
Kevin Can F**k Himself will, unfortunately, continue the tradition of shows with explative-laden titles getting short runs on the airwaves. For other examples check out the Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 (2 seasons), and $#*! My Dad Says (1 season). Perhaps Hollywood will now have enough evidence that this particular titling tactic – while provocative on social media – doesn’t seem like a good hook for viewers. Bawdy jokes like “Schitts Creek”? Well, those seem to still work just fine…
Beyond its title, Kevin Can F**k Himself was a very ambitious (read: confusing) premise for an hour-long show. Murphy’s character Allison McRoberts exists in two sorts of realities: a satirical faux sitcom stereotype in which she is a dutiful, put-upon wife; and a darker dramatic reality of a woman trying to navigate her way through an emotionally-crushing real-world marriage.
While Kevin Can F***k Himself certainly connected with critics, general viewers weren’t as big on it. As stated, the premise of the series – while ambitious – was pretty confusing to casual viewers, and the series failed to generate the all-important social media buzz needed to sustain it. If anything, completing season 2 of the show will give AMC the needed room to frame Kevin Can F**k Himself as another content block on the AMC+ streaming service (and other streaming platforms) where – who knows? – maybe it gets a bigger breakout down the line.
Kevin Can Fk Himself follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. She’s beautiful and can take a joke (though she’s usually the butt of them). And she’s married to a guy who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery, because she looks the way she does and he’s… funny. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to (and revolts against) the injustices in her life? Kevin Can FK Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask, “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”