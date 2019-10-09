American Gods Season 3 Starts Production

Buckle up for a unique road trip, because the first look at American Gods’ third season has officially arrived. On Wednesday, the Starz series took to Twitter to announce that Season 3 has officially begun production, alongside a new promotional still of Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). The tweet also came with an announcement of two new cast members joining Season 3. Pose actress Dominique Jackson will be portraying Ms. World, a new incarnation of the series’ villain, Mr. World (Crispin Glover). Smallville, Flash Gordon, and Rookie Blue alum Eric Johnson as also been cast as Chad Mulligan, the Chief of Police for the sleepy town of Lakeside.

I’d also like to welcome two more to the #GodSquad. @tyraaross joins as Ms. World, an incarnation of the infamous Mr. World, and @EricJJohnson79 is our Lakeside Chief of Police, Chad Mulligan. #AmericanGods pic.twitter.com/m256IVH9TG — American Gods US (@americangodsus) October 9, 2019

If these two announcements didn’t make it clear, Season 3 of the series is expected to revolve around the “Lakeside” portion of Neil Gaiman’s iconic novel. The Wisconsin town is where Shadow goes into hiding for a significant stretch of time, as Wednesday spends his time recruiting the Old Gods. During is bleak and listless stay there, Shadow discovers that things are a bit more sinister than they originally seemed.

Given where things ended in American Gods‘ second season, the pivot to Lakeside is certainly an interesting one for the show’s narrative. As McShane recently pondered, there’s a chance that the show might outgrow the original source material sooner than later.

“Shadow has two revelations that happen with him which will have to be solved in Season 3,” McShane teased in a recent interview, adding that he’s not sure how much longer the Starz adaptation will run. “I’m wondering how long they can draw out the book. Will it end with Season 3, or will there be a Season 4, before Shadow takes wing on his own?”

American Gods Season 3 will be showrun by The Walking Dead and Dexter alum Charles “Chic” Eglee, after multiple behind-the-scenes changes occurred during the show’s first and second seasons.

“I’m thrilled American Gods has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” Gaiman said when Season 3 was initially greenlit. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory.”

What do you think of the first look at American Gods Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!