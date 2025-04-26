Bob’s Burgers Is Finally Releasing New Episodes Soon

Bob’s Burgers fans have been left in a limbo since the end of last year, but the animated series is finally coming back for new episodes as Season 15 returns next month. Fox’s Animation Domination programming block has been going through a lot of changes in the last few years. As Fox begins to add more shows to its line up, many of the other mainstays have been shuffled around or removed from the line up entirely. This was most notably the case with Family Guy, which had missed out on 2024 entirely only to finally air its latest season earlier this year.

Bob’s Burgers was the first major shake up from the year as when Fox kicked off its midseason schedule for the Animation Domination block in 2025, Bob’s Burgers was nowhere to be found. It’s meant that fans have been waiting on Season 15’s second half of episodes with no signs of the show returning. But with a new update from Fox, it’s now been confirmed that Bob’s Burgers will finally be returning with new episodes on Thursday, May 29th, which will be a new night for the series overall.

As detailed in a new press release by Fox, Bob’s Burgers will be returning as part of a new Animation Domination block that will be airing on Thursdays this Summer beginning on Thursday, May 29th. Bob’s Burgers will be leading this new line up (which also includes Family Guy, Grimsburg, and The Great North) in the 8:00PM ET time slot, and will be kicking off with the second half of Season 15 that it left off with last year. As for what’s coming in this new slate of episodes, Fox teases the second half of Bob’s Burgers Season 15’s episodes with some wacky new details.

According to the tease, Bob’s Burgers will feature all new episodes with stories like, “Linda forces everyone to go on a family walk” while “Tina, Gene, and Louise strike it rich in the illegal snack business at school.” Other teases include “The Belchers have a wild night at a casino” and “Linda learns more about her late grandfather than she wanted to know.” If it’s anything like the first half of Season 15 that we saw through last Fall, Bob’s Burgers is going to return with episodes worth the wait for sure.

How to Watch Bob’s Burgers Season 15

Bob’s Burgers aired the first 10 episodes of Season 15 last Fall, but there’s plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far. If you wanted to do so, you can now find the entire animated series now streaming exclusively with Hulu. Not only that, but you can also find The Bob’s Burgers Movie now streaming with the service as well. Bob’s Burgers is also one of the Fox shows that has been renewed for four more seasons in a massive deal with the network.

Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy and even American Dad! have each been renewed for four more seasons as Fox is committing to the Animation Domination block for the foreseeable future. It’s a special case for American Dad! as the show will be moving from its former home on TBS back to Fox as part of this renewal deal. Hopefully this also means there will be less of a wait in between each of these shows from now on as well, but we’ll see how it all shakes out soon enough.