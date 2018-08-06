‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Trailer Released

The first trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse was released Monday, teasing a crossover of the Murder House and Coven seasons.

The 45-second trailer does not include footage from the show, but instead starts with a fetus growing inside an hourglass, with images linking the first and third seasons popping up throughout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apocalypse will also bring back Jessica Lange, who appeared in the first four seasons and won two Emmys for her role, FX said at the Television Critics Association press tour. Lange will play Constance Langdon, her character from Murder House, reports Variety.

Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Evan Peters, who have all appeared in previous seasons of the horror anthology series, will also appear in Apocalypse. The Assassination of Gianni Versace star Cody Fern will play Michael Langdon, co-creator Ryan Murphy said.

Paulson’s role will reportedly require the actress to wear dental appliances.

During the press tour, FX also announced that AHS was renewed through season 10.

“Ryan asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story which we were happy to give to him,” FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told Deadline last week. “He has a very busy schedule, with new cycles of American Crime Story and Feud, there is active development on all of them… He has been really prolific; he has been an important part of the FX brand, and he will continue to be a very important part of the FX brand.”

Landgraf said he did not know if Murphy planned on making season 10 the final season. He also called season eight “awesome and crazy,” assuring that “the fans will really like it.”

“It takes place in the future,” Murphy said of the new season in January. “It’s still topical, but [set in] the future, which I’ve never done… I think people will like it. It’s different from what we’ve done before.”

While the show has never gone to the future before, Murphy has taken viewers to different time periods in the past. Freak Show, the fourth season, was set in a 1950s circus and required Paulson to play conjoined twins Bette and Dot Tattler.

AHS has won 15 Emmys and two Golden Globes. Paulson has earned five Emmy nominations for her roles on the show, and also took home an Emmy for playing Marcia Clark on Murphy’s The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

The eighth season of American Horror Story starts on Wednesday, Sept. 12.