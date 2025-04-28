What Did Ellie Leave at Joel’s Grave in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us fans are still reeling from last week’s episode of the HBO adaptation, a new chapter in the series which saw Pedro Pascal’s Joel be brutally killed on screen. For this week’s episode however, things didn’t move quite as fast as they do in The Last of Us Part II video game, and instead took a slower narrative path. Not only did we flash forward a few months after the events of Joel’s death, but we got to see the entire town of Jackson’s reaction to it, and their feelings on Ellie’s plans for revenge. Before she can take that trip though, Ellie pays one last visit to Joel. Spoilers for The Last of Us’ new episode follow.

Before Ellie and Dina full leave for their revenge mission in Seattle, the pair stop outside of Jackson to a cemetery that the town has put together. Buried in these plots are those that didn’t survive the assault on Jackson by the infected, but is also Joel’s final resting place. His headstone is simple, reading: “Joel Miller, Beloved Brother and Father.”

Upon finding it, Ellie stops in front of it and crouches down to her knees, unwrapping something from a tiny cloth and sprinkling it on the ground above his grave. Some fans may not immediately clock what this is but longtime fans of The Last of Us games should immediately recognize that Ellie is placing coffee beans at Joel’s grave.

This may seem like a random moment, but Joel has had a professed love for coffee throughout not only the video games but the TV series as well. Fans may recall a scene from Season 1, Episode 4 of The Last of Us, The pair are making a camp in the woods only for Ellie to wake up the next morning to the sounds of rumbling and bubbling as Joel prepares a cup of coffee. She asks him if coffee is “seriously what those Starbucks in the QZ used to sell,” before finalizing her thoughts on the drink by saying it “smells like burnt shit.”

Fans that played The Last of Us Part II video game will recognize this moment, even if it plays out slightly differently. Though Ellie does pay a visit to Joel’s grave in the video game, at no point do we see her leave coffee beans or anything nearby (flowers are already present, but it’s unclear if she left them). This alteration for The Last of Us TV show is just another little instance where it has offered a slight improvement for the source material.

New episodes of The Last of Us air Sundays at 9 PM ET on HBO and MAX.