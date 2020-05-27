American Horror Story Creator Teases Beach Setting For Season 10

✖

American Horror Story season 10 will take us to the beach, apparently. A new teaser for the milestone tenth season of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series makes it clear that the setting will be a beach - but in true Ryan Murphy fashion, the new teaser photo has a definite "Life's a Beach" vibe to it. The dunes look gorgeous, the ocean crystalline and welcoming - and there's even a rainbow-colored skyline in the distance. However, the snake-like fencing along beach seems to be falling over, giving off the effect of dominoes beginning to collapse. Given how the year 2020 has unfolded thus far, that's a pretty ominous image to consider.

View this post on Instagram American Horror Story. Clue. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 27, 2020 at 7:45am PDT

There have been whispers that American Horror Story season 10 could be taking inspiration from films like Jaws for its story, much like the previous season, 1984 was an ode to slasher films like Friday the 13th. Murphy furthered that speculation with his previous teaser image, which showed a pair of hands gripping onto a cliff, which sits over the ocean. It also came with the caption "Things are starting to wash up on shore..." Taken altogether, it feels like Murphy is hinting that American Horror Story season 10 will be dealing with themes of things either falling apart, or finally washing into shore, or some combination of the two. In a world where we've almost had WWIII and a global pandemic in the same year, this would be a truly terrifying theme to confront.

American Horror Story season 10 is also bringing an exciting cast to the screen, highlighted by Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock will also appear.

The show has been something of a mixed lately, as Ryan Murphy has gone for everything from political satire (Cult), to retro-horror kitsch (1984), to big crossovers within its own continuity (Apocalypse). Sustaining those seasonal metaphors seems to have become something of a strain for Murphy at times, but the world has certainly given him plenty of material to work with when it comes to freaking viewers out.

Even if American Horror Story season 10 doesn't connect with viewers, Murphy has just announced that he's launching an American Horror Stories spinoff, which will feature an anthology of weekly standalone stories.

