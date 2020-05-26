American Horror Story Spinoff Ordered to Series by FX

One anthology series just isn't enough for FX's American Horror Story, one of the network's most popular original programs. In addition to the annual anthology format, which features a new story and theme every season, the universe of AHS will now include a spinoff series that tells standalone tales of suspense. The new series, American Horror Stories, will tell one-episode stories that stand completely on their own, allowing for even more of creator Ryan Murphy's ideas to make it onto the screen.

Murphy announced a couple of weeks ago that he was working on the new series, though there were no concrete details at the time. On Tuesday, FX announced that it had picked up American Horror Stories to series, and it will join the flagship title on the FX roster in the future.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

Murphy first revealed that he'd been working on American Horror Stories when he posted about a Zoom call with the core AHS cast. It's likely that we will see at least a few of them in the spinoff as well as new seasons of the original series.

"American Horror Story cast Zoom call," Murphy wrote in the post. "Where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"

At this time, there's no telling when new AHS will be airing on FX. The upcoming tenth season of the series has been delayed to 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

