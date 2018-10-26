Netflix Cancels ‘American Vandal’ After Two Seasons

Netflix has pulled the plug on its popular documentary satire series after just two seasons.

On Friday, Netflix announced the cancellation of American Vandal, about one month after the show’s second season debuted on the streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“American Vandal will not return for a third season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor.”

Hope may not be lost, however. According to Variety, several other platforms have expressed interest in continuing the CBS TV production past Season 2.

While there is no indication as to which networks or platforms would like to take over the series, though it seems like they are moving fast to try and pick it up. The Hollywood Reporter states that CBS producers have already been received multiple calls about acquiring American Vandal for its third season and beyond. The series producers have already been working on the new season of the anthology series, though actual production was never announced.

Co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda executive produce the series with showrunner Dan Lagana, Funny or Die’s Joe Farrell, and the 3Arts trio of Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman, and Michael Rotenberg.

This announcement comes on the heels of two other major cancellations by Netflix. On three consecutive Fridays, Netflix has axed Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and now American Vandal.

Are you disappointed to learn that Netflix cancelled American Vandal? Which other platform do you think will pick the series up? Let us know in the comments!