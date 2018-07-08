‘America’s Got Talent’: Mel B Unsure If She Will Return as Season 14 Judge

Mel B’s future as an America’s Got Talent judge is up in the air.

According to legal filings obtained by The Blast, Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Janine Brown, is taking legal measure to ensure her finances will remain stable if she is not offered a new contract for the NBC reality competition.

Apparently the Spice Girls member’s contract ends in October and she is unsure if she will be asked to return for season 14 of AGT.

“I am currently a judge on the NBC television show, America’s Got Talent. I am currently in contract until the end of October 2018,” Brown writes in the filing. “I do not know if I will be asked back as a Judge on America’s Got Talent or if they will renew my contract.”

The reason this is a concern for the singer is the fact that she and ex-husband Stephen Belafonte apparently owe taxes that will be unable to be paid with her AGT money.

“My current state of financial affairs is of utmost concern due to the fact that Stephen and I have immense tax debts and have been unable to repay those debts,” she writes.

While contact negotiations are a normal aspect of any TV production, Brown has reason to be concerned that her time on the hit NBC show is up.

Before season 13 began, rumors swirled that the 43-year-old mother-of-three would be booted from the program.

TMZ reported in February that Brown allegedly has been blowing up at cast and crew member behind-the-scenes of AGT. Producers reportedly do not think Brown is worth putting up with for the amount of cash she receives on the show.

To go with that report, producers allegedly have floated the idea of Queen Latifah filling the void left in the case of a Mel B departure.

On top of this rumor, Brown’s personal life is surely seen as a distraction by some behind-the-scenes. Her divorce from Belafonte has been a nasty one, with abuse, infidelity, sex tape and even alleged desires of murder have been floated back and forth between the pair, even after the divorce was finalized.

Furthermore, a Spice Girls reunion is said to be coming soon, meaning Brown’s time commitments for a new season could be limited.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton