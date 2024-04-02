Jane Season 2 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

An Emmy-winning Apple TV+ hit is almost about to return. On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for Season 2 of Jane, the platform's mission-driven series for kids and families. The second season of Jane, which will be a total of five episodes, will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 19th. As the title suggests, Jane is heavily inspired by the work of real-life ecologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE. The series recently won Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program.

"I believe in the value and importance of a series like Jane to inspire children and their families. Apple TV+ and Sinking Ship Entertainment's continued commitment to green storytelling ensures that more young people are encouraged to take action to save their world," Dr. Goodall said in a statement.

What Is Jane About?

Ava Louise Murchison (Reacher) stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (Shameless), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: "Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved." Jane hails from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (Dino Dana, Endlings, Ghostwriter), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

"It all goes back to the 'Jane' character wanting to help the world," Johnson explained in a previous interview with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. "Because she lives in the middle of nowhere, and doesn't feel that she can directly affect these animals' lives, she imagines these fantastical situations where she is able to save those animals.' And then, of course, that imagination starts to bleed into the real world and inspires some real-world changes."

What Are Apple TV+'s Kids Shows?

The second season of Jane joins a slate of programming that includes El Deafo, Lovely Little Farm, Duck & Goose, Get Rolling with Otis, Spin Master Entertainment's Sago Mini Friends, Pinecone & Pony, Frog and Toad, The Jim Henson Company's Emmy Award-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Harriet the Spy and Slumberkins, Sesame Workshop's Helpsters, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment's Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, Snoopy in Space, The Snoopy Show, and Scholastic's Eva the Owlet and Stillwater.

Live-action offerings include Amber Brown, Best Foot Forward, Surfside Girls, Life By Ella, Ghostwriter, and Puppy Place.

What do you think of the trailer for Season 2 of Jane? Are you excited for the new season of the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Season 2 of Jane will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 19th.