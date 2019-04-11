‘Angel’ Star Teases 20th Anniversary Reunion

1999 was a big year for pop culture, which means this year marks the 20th anniversary of many beloved films and television series. One such show is Angel, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off that premiered on October 5th, 1999. J. August Richards, who portrayed Charles Gunn for the majority of the series’ run, spoke to ComicBook.com and teased an upcoming surprise for fans.

“I wanted to share as well that this summer, we have a really incredible Angel 20th reunion surprise coming and I can’t say what it is, and I can’t say any more about it, but I can say that you will not miss. You won’t be able to miss it. It’s going to be awesome. I’m really excited about that,” he said.

Richards is not the only actor from the series to hint at a reunion. David Boreanaz, who played the titular role in the show, also teased that a reunion was “in the works” during a recent appearance on The Talk.

“We’re coming up on our 20 years,” Boreanaz explained. “That’s amazing to have been blessed with a show like that. That’s really where I started my gig in this acting world. I love that character. So I will say there may be something coming up. I don’t want to give away a lot. It’s 20 years coming up this fall, and we may have something in the works.”

In addition to Boreanaz and Richards, Angel starred Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Alexis Denisof (Wesley), Amy Acker (Fred/Illyria), James Masters (Spike), Mercedes McNab (Harmony), and Vincent Kartheiser (Connor). The cast also featured frequent appearances by Elisabeth Röhm (Kate), Christian Kane (Lindsey), Stephanie A. Romanov (Lilah), and Julie Benz (Darla). Sadly, Andy Hallett (Lorne), who was a series regular for a good portion of the show’s run, passed in 2009. Glenn Quinn (Doyle), a series regular for the first nine episodes of show, also passed away in 2002.

While the nature of the reunion is unclear, we suspect it’ll be something along the lines of the Buffy reunion that took place back in 2017. Hopefully, the cast of Angel will also be treated to their own Entertainment Weekly spread.

