Animaniacs Fans Are Going Wacko Over First Reboot Clip
In a matter of weeks, the highly anticipated relaunch of The Animaniacs will hit Hulu and now, fans have their first official look at the relaunch. Taking to a virtual New York Comic Con panel over the weekend, the expansive Animaniacs cast and crew were on-hand to release the first clip of the new look all while spoofing Jurassic Park. Suffice to say, fans of the series promptly began raving about the series on Twitter.
You can see it for yourself in its entire glory below.
😲 @Hulu did it. They- they actually did it. Check out our @NY_Comic_Con exclusive clip! #Animaniacs #NYCC pic.twitter.com/U0Z9cb15Ir— The Animaniacs (@TheAnimaniacs) October 11, 2020
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the revival of the beloved 90s hit!
Side by Side
This is a side by side of the new Animaniacs clip and Welcome to Jurassic Park scenes pic.twitter.com/42is2Vv2Ji— DoraeArtDreams-Aspy (@doraeartdreams) October 11, 2020
Already Sold
A new clip of Animaniacs just dropped and it parodied the introduction scene of the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. I'm already sold on this show more than I already am. https://t.co/jJxicwd6kV— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) October 11, 2020
The Biggest Smile
This has given me the BIGGEST smile.— Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) October 12, 2020
LOVE LOVE LOVE this!!!!
"The Great Wakkoratti" is one the greatest things ever created and cracks me up EVERY...SINGLE...TIME.
Love that these talented folks are back at it for our benefit.
CAN'T WAIT!#Animaniacs #TheAnimaniacs https://t.co/IT0czEa4OM
Really, Really Great
Hahahaha this is really really great. I never loved the Animaniacs but I enjoyed it. Pinky & the Brain were the best thing to come out of them & Tiny Toons was the better show in need of a revival but damn this was good https://t.co/HyPGY9KI9q— Dave Shevlin - DisComfort Food Comics (@DaveShevlin) October 11, 2020
Clear My Schedule
Plans for November 20 ✔️ https://t.co/P3fl81z29E— Michele Wells (@michelewells) October 11, 2020
Screaming
I am screaming https://t.co/ml13YbjUbY— Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) October 11, 2020
Most Hyped For
Gotta be honest with ya, we've had a lot of great legends return so far this year, but this is what I'm the most hyped for. Looking forward to revisiting this childhood classic once the new episodes come out! #Animaniacs https://t.co/4wGUXiirHO— C013 Huff (@C013Huff) October 11, 2020
Greatest Trailer Ever
Possibly the greatest trailer for anything, ever https://t.co/4Moz68OIuD— The Big Reviewski (@BigReviewski) October 11, 2020
Take Notes
This is how you reboot a show. Take notes ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/iUnNwJi4jP— (Gabe but spooky)🎙🐤 🕸 (@RealGamerduck) October 11, 2020
Go Get 'Em
I have nothing to do with this show. I’m just here to say this ad is perfect. And it’ll be exciting to hear all of these characters again. @yakkopinky!!! Go get em!!! https://t.co/qUgJ0tSrMq— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 11, 2020
The Animaniacs reboot is set to return to Hulu on November 20th.prev