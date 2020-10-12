Animaniacs Fans Are Going Wacko Over First Reboot Clip

By Adam Barnhardt

In a matter of weeks, the highly anticipated relaunch of The Animaniacs will hit Hulu and now, fans have their first official look at the relaunch. Taking to a virtual New York Comic Con panel over the weekend, the expansive Animaniacs cast and crew were on-hand to release the first clip of the new look all while spoofing Jurassic Park. Suffice to say, fans of the series promptly began raving about the series on Twitter.

You can see it for yourself in its entire glory below.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the revival of the beloved 90s hit!

The Animaniacs reboot is set to return to Hulu on November 20th.

