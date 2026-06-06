NBC’s 6-Part Mystery Box Drama Was So Good, It Killed a Genre

In 2016, NBC debuted a mystery box drama that ended a genre on network TV. As the rise in popularity of streaming platforms continues, traditional broadcast has become increasingly more niche in recent years. There’s a connotation that it only houses repetitive procedurals and unimaginative comedies, but there are actually some hidden gems on ABC, CBS, NBC, and their peers. Admittedly, the aforementioned genres dominate the space, but there was a time that network TV’s offerings were more varied.

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This wasn’t always the case, as basic channels used to be more creative with the projects that they greenlight. ABC’s Lost, Fox’s The X-Files, and NBC’s The Good Place were some of the more traditional mystery box shows, but 10 years ago, the Peacock network married the concept with the family drama genre, resulting in This Is Us. Created by Dan Fogelman, it followed the Pearson family — parents Jack and Rebecca and their three kids, all born on the same day: Kevin, Kate, and Randall — with their story spanning decades, from the parents’ origin story to the end of their lives. However, since the narrative wasn’t told consecutively, it was fueled by many mysteries that kept viewers invested.

At its core, This Is Us was a family drama. The Pearsons and their relationships with each other were its backbone and main appeal. However, Fogelman was able to put a twist on the traditional genre by introducing major twists and mysteries that drastically changed how viewers saw the characters.

How This Is Us Killed The Family Drama Genre On Network TV

Throughout its run, This Is Us was both a critical and commercial success for NBC. The show had an average of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and drew an average of 12.4 million viewers across its six-season run. Despite some dip in viewership in later years, it was still among the most-watched series on TV until the very end of its time on the air. It wrapped up in 2022 with a bittersweet send-off to the Pearsons, and since then, network TV hasn’t had a proper family-focused show. While there were projects like CBS’s Blue Bloods and Young Sheldon/Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, they weren’t dramas dedicated to tackling one clan’s story.

In hindsight, perhaps NBC could have continued This Is Us for at least one more season. However, Fogelman always knew how far he could stretch the Pearsons’ narrative and exactly when to end the drama. Before it, other shows like Parenthood, Brothers and Sisters, and even Life in Pieces existed. Unfortunately, basic channels don’t seem to be interested in these stories anymore, especially after This Is Us set the bar so high for such shows — at least for now.

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