Netflix Quietly Cancels HIMYM Star’s New Show After Only 1 Season

It looks like it’s curtains for this trivia-themed reality series on Netflix, one hosted and brought to life by a former star of the once-hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother. And it’s not the first unscripted series hosted by this particular actor to get the ax from the streaming giant—they’ve also canceled two other series that he was the face of in recent years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show, titled What’s In the Box, was hosted by Emmy- and Tony-winner Neil Patrick Harris, and it brought together eight pairs of contestants to compete in a round of fast-paced trivia in hopes of earning the right to open 13 giant gold boxes. Inside those boxes were potentially life-changing prizes. At the end, the last surviving pair would compete for a prize worth over $250,000. The series premiered in December of 2025 and never quite managed to crack the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list—the most likely reason for its cancellation.

Unscripted Series Are Constantly Fighting For Their Lives on Netflix

Play video

The unscripted genre on Netflix is notoriously brutal—a show either makes it big immediately, or it’s cut from the lineup as soon as possible. Whether it’s a competition series, a reality series, or even a home renovation series, it seems that no show is safe unless it hits Squid Game: The Challenge levels of popularity. And while it’s important that a show generate buzz and bring in the viewership numbers necessary for a streaming platform, Netflix is notorious for canceling shows before they can really get off the ground, whether scripted or not.

Though perhaps the writing had always been on the wall for What’s In the Box, with accusations of the show being rigged popping up online almost as soon as it debuted. “I love NPH and the prizes seem amazing, but the game seems rigged. The fact that the ‘bad’ wild cards all showed up and in progressive order—particularly the ‘lose control’ wild cards during the ‘prize fight ‘- seems ridiculously coincidental. The poor team that answered more questions right than any other and got eliminated was a real downer,” said one viewer. Another added, “The best team consistently got screwed over with the ‘board,’ which is just a graphic so the producers can rig it as much as possible.”

What are your thoughts on Netflix canceling What’s In the Box? Is the platform too hard on its unscripted series, or was the cancellation justified? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see all the cool things happening over there.