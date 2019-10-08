Original Animaniacs Voice Cast Returning for Reboot

“They are Animaniacs, and they’re making a comeback, with the same voice cast that made the original such a blast, it’s the Ani-maniacs… and now they’re back!” Yes, as our poorly-constructed parody rhyme clearly tries to communicate, the original voice cast of the hit animated series Animaniacs is coming back for the already-announced Animaniacs reboot series on Hulu! Rob Paulsen will be back as Yakko; Tress MacNeille back as Dot; and Jess Harnell will be back as Wakko, once again delivering that oh so signature Ringo Starr voice parody for the character. Needless to say, this is welcome news for Animaniacs fans.

Check out the official confirmation from the Animaniacs cast, themselves:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are VERY pleased to finally see in PRINT today in @yakkopinky‘s “Voice Lessons” that the original voice cast of #Animaniacs has indeed been working on the upcoming reboot! 😁 Rob, @MAURICELAMARCHE @JessHarnell and #TressMacNeille are back! (Pic from Maurice LaMarche) pic.twitter.com/cHQUxAzIsp — The Animanicast (@animanicast) October 8, 2019

“We are VERY pleased to finally see in PRINT today in

@yakkopinky’s “Voice Lessons” that the original voice cast of #Animaniacs has indeed been working on the upcoming reboot! 😁

Rob, @MAURICELAMARCHE @JessHarnell and #TressMacNeille are back! (Pic from Maurice LaMarche)” —@animanicast

We already gotten a first look at the Animaniacs reboot, via storyboard art from artist Karl Hadrika. That art reveals a look for this reboot that at once honors the classic Animaniacs cartoon, and injects a Ren and Stimpy-type vibe for the show. That would probably be for the best, since kids today love shows like SpongeBoB that have that zany Ren and Stimpy look and feel. So far, the sketch art has only been black and white with some key color highlights (red noses), so it will be intersting to see what the full aesthetic of this reboot series is. That includes the variety show format of the series.

“We cannot wait to work with Steven Spielberg and the entire Amblin and Warner Bros. teams to bring more sketches, catchphrases, songs and laughs from the Animaniacs to kids and adults everywhere,” said Craig Erwich, senior vp content at Hulu. “Now one of the most beloved, inventive and funny animated franchises in history, Animaniacs and its cast of witty characters can live on, on Hulu. This marks yet another big move for us as we continue our efforts to be the No. 1 streaming destination for premium animated content.”

The Animaniacs reboot is set to begin streaming on Hulu in 2020.