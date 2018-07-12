Anthony Bourdain Posthumously Nominated for 6 Emmys

Anthony Bourdain earned six posthumous Emmy Award nominations Thursday for the CNN series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, including Outstanding Informational Series or Special. The recognition comes a month after his death on June 8.

In addition to Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Parts Unknown nabbed nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Parts Unknown has previously earned 25 nominations over the course of its 11-season run, winning five — including four for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. Individually, Bourdain has earned 18 nominations, including for his work as a host of The Taste and as a producer on Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. His four wins were for producing Parts Unknown, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The nominations come just over a month after Bourdain was found dead by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert in his hotel room in Kayersberg, France, where he was filming a new episode of the show. He was 61.

The latest season of Parts Unknown recently wrapped up its eight-episode run on June 24. Meanwhile, eight past seasons of the program are streaming on Netflix, which recently reversed its decision to remove the series from its platform in June when the licensing agreement expired.

“Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16,” Netflix posted on its official Twitter account. “As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.”

Last month, the French prosecutor in charge of the investigation said that Bourdain had no narcotics in his system at the time of his death, aside from a trace of a non-narcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose.

Bourdain was open about his past struggles with substance abuse, admitting in a 2014 episode of Parts Unknown that focused on the opioid epidemic that he bought his first bad of heroin on the Lower East Side of New York City in 1980 when he was 24 years old.

Bourdain was cremated in France in June; his remains were sent back to his younger brother, Christopher, in the United States. Kimberly Witherspoon, Bourdain’s longtime agent who said she was authorized to speak for Bourdain’s wife Ottavia Bourdain, told The New York Times there are no plans for a public memorial. Anthony and Olivia shared an 11-year-old daughter and had been amicably separated since 2016, during which time Bourdain became romantically involved with Italian actress Asia Argento.

The 70th Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Click here to see the full list of Emmy nominees.