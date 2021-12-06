The bell is ringing and class is officially over for A.P. Bio. The quirky sitcom was cancelled once already, getting the ax by NBC after just two seasons. It was resurrected by the Peacock streaming service ahead of Season 3, helping Peacock launch its slate of original programs. Unfortunately, after two seasons as a streaming service, A.P. Bio is coming to an end once again. It was announced on Monday that the recently released fourth season of the series would be its last.

Mike O’Brien, the creator of A.P. Bio, took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to break the news to fans around the world. He let everyone know that the show wouldn’t be coming back for Season 5, but spent most of his message simply thanking the fans and everyone that was involved.

“I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season,” O’Brien wrote. “But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps are on peacock so check them out if you haven’t). This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved. I’m going to name a few below but can’t possible cover everyone. So if you ever worked with us for even a day, THANK YOU!! And to you other shows, hire these people!”

“We were honored to be able to give fans two more seasons of this beloved, quirky comedy,” Peacock said in the statement. “We’re grateful to creator Mike O’Brien for his out-of-the-box storytelling and for taking us on this journey with these characters at Whitlock High.”

A.P. Bio starred Glenn Howerton as a Harvard scholar who returns home to Toledo, Ohio after losing out on his dream job. He winds up taking a position at the local high school teaching biology and uses the students for his own personal gains. The series also starred Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell. Saturday Night Live‘s Lorne Michaels serves as an executive producer alongside Andrew Singer, Seth Meyers, and Mike Shoemaker.

