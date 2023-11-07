Slow Horses Season 3 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is bringing back Slow Horses for Season 3 and there's a fresh trailer to get the fans excited. Gary Oldman is back as Jackson Lamb and Slough House is in even more trouble than before. The stakes have risen for this cast of misfits in a real way during Slow Horses Season 3. The Apple TV+ favorite finds the story of this season centered around saving MI5 itself as things seem primed to hit the fan. Veep creator Will Smith helped produce the show along with Apple TV+ and See-Saw Films. If you haven't had the chance to catch-up on the series yet, it's all available on the streaming platform before the November 29th premiere date.

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù actually joins the cast in season three as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul. In addition, Katherine Waterston, plays Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who unearths a dark secret sleeping at the core of the agency. Slow Horses brings the star power in this cast too. Others include Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

Gary Oldman On Slow Horses

Last year, ComicBook.com stalked to Oldman about Slow Horses before Season 2 released. We asked about the differences in playing a fictional character versus historical figures. The actor admitted that its nice to have that wiggle room to animate what's going on.

"Well with a real-life character, if you take someone like Joe Orton (from 1987's Prick Up Your Ears), even Oswald, there are family members who are still around. So, you with a fictional character you can take it, you're at liberty, you have the freedom to take it places," Oldman said. "You could get a fictional character and decide to have, I don't know, orange hair and do things with it that you have the freedom to do. When you when you're playing a real-life character or someone who has lived, I think there's a certain obligation that you have towards the family of the people who are still around. I feel that there's a sense of responsibility. I mean when we were doing Darkest Hour, there was one day when I think it was 17 or 18 of the Churchill family came to the set and, you know you want to do them proud."

"But I felt that that's been, that may be a responsibility I've taken on and is, you know, maybe it really doesn't matter," he added. "But I do, I do feel you can go places with a fictional character that can't necessarily (do elsewhere)."

What Is Slow Horses About?

"Slow Horses is darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

"Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith ("Veep"). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Season three is directed by Saul Metzstein."

