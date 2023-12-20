Apple TV+ Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 2

A recent hit on Apple TV+ is officially sticking around. On Tuesday, it was announced that the streaming service has renewed The Buccaneers for a second season. The series, which is based on Edith Wharton's 1938 unfinished novel of the same name, is created by the U.K. production company The Forge. The first season of The Buccaneers premiered on Apple TV+ beginning on November 8th, and quickly developed a passionate following of fans.

"It's been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who've been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast," series creator Katherine Jakeways said in a statement. "We know Season 1 left audiences desperate to know what's next for our buccaneers, so I'm absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood."

"The irreverence and wit of The Buccaneers charmed global audiences and we're excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends," Jay Hunt, creative director at Apple TV+ in Europe, added.

What Is The Buccaneers About?

In The Buccaneers, the arrival of a group of American women into 1870s London society results in a culture clash, with differing approaches to tradition. The ensemble cast for the series includes Kristine Frøseth as Annabel "Nan" St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Virginia "Jinny" St. George, Christina Hendricks as Patricia "Patti" St. George, Simone Kirby as Laura Testvalley, Amelia Bullmore as the Dowager Duchess of Tintagel, Fenella Woolgar as Lady Brightlingsea, Anthony Calf as Lord Brightlingsea, and Adam James as Colonel St. George.

"Reading it in 2023, you go, 'God, these could be girls that I'm friends with or girls that are in my family,' executive producer Beth Willis explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "And absolutely, they're having conversations and relating to each other in the way that the women that I know do and girls that I know do, and it was so exciting for me to read that because you go, oh, great. Well, that work is done. That's amazing. She's put the characters down already and the setup is so good in terms of the girls coming over and into England and the culture clash of that, and it's an irresistible opportunity to slightly poke fun at English aristocratic and conventions. Hopefully, we slightly take the rug out from under that and say, "Yes, but everybody's complicated and maybe they're not all like that." But the book is such a gift, really, that as soon as I read it, I thought, great, we can really do something with this, and we've done lots that's different from the book, of course, and we've taken that as a starting point and we've expanded the characters and we invented bits of it, but the main meat of it and the main characters are absolutely as Edith Wharton wrote them."

What do you think of Apple TV+ renewing The Buccaneers for Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!