Apple TV Reunites ‘Frozen’ Stars Josh Gad and Kristen Bell in Animated Series From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Creator

As they make moves to eat away at the marketshare held by streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, AppleTV announced today that they have picked up a new animated series from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard.

The star-studded project, titled Central Park, will bring Frozen stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad together again, along with co-stars Leslie Odom Jr., Titus Burgess, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn, according to Deadline.

Apple has already committed to a two-season pickup for Central Park, not unlike what Netflix recently did when they managed to snag the Riverdale spinoff Sabrina from Warner Bros. Television. Apple TV recently announced a two-season pickup for a drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, so it seems their focus is on drawing big-name talent away from competitors.

Per the original report, Central Park “tells the story of a how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world.”

The series was developed by 20th TV, with probably the best animated pedigree in prime time television (The Simpsons, Family Guy, and King of the Hill, among others), but despite sharing a corporate parent, FOX declined to pick up the project.

Central Park marks the first foray into streaming for 20th TV’s animation department, and the first animated series optioned by Apple TV.

Before Bob’s Burgers, Bouchard worked on projects like Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist; Home Movies; and Lucy: Daughter of the Devil.

Bouchard will remain busy; not only is Bob’s Burgers continuing at FOX, but a movie has been in development for a while. In recent tweets, he has taken aim at FOX for doing a poor job in getting the series onto DVD, saying that he was frustrated that Chinese bootlegs available on eBay were of better quality than the official releases, which can only be purchased via a print-on-demand service.

Both Gad and Bell are expected to turn around a Frozen sequel in the next couple of years. At present, Bell is charming TV audiences with her performance on The Good Place.

More details on the series are likely to come as production ramps up.