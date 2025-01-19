Apple TV+ Subscriptions Now Free in Limited Time Offer

A new offer has made subscriptions to Apple TV+ free, but not for long. As of this moment, Apple’s television service is in the midst of a major string of releases. Not only did Silo Season 2 just end this past week, but Severance Season 2 just began mere days ago and will be running through March. Now, for those who want to watch these shows or any others that are housed on Apple TV+, an ongoing deal should be taken advantage of right away.

This promo for Apple TV+ actually comes by way of gaming giant PlayStation. For those who happen to own a PS5 or PS4 console, Apple and Sony have teamed up to hand out three-month subscriptions to Apple TV+ at no cost. To redeem this offer, all that PlayStation users have to do is download the Apple TV+ app on their PS5 or PS4. Once this is done, you’ll then have to simply launch the app and sign-in or create an account with Apple. Upon completion, users should then be prompted to enjoy a free three-month trial to Apple TV+ and can get to watching the platform’s various movies and TV shows.

As expected with a deal like this, there are some caveats. For starters, this promotion is only open to those who are not active Apple TV+ subscribers. This means that if you already have a membership and are hoping to merely extend yours by three months, you won’t be able to do so.

The second caveat, though, is that this free giveaway for Apple TV+ isn’t going to last long. Based on PlayStation’s detailing of the offer, it will expire in a little over a week on January 27th. After that time, if you want to watch anything on Apple TV+, you’ll have to pay for a membership like you normally would.

If you’ve never subscribed to Apple TV+ in the past, it’s definitely worth checking out. In addition to Severance and Silo, the streaming platform is filled with a ton of other acclaimed shows like Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, Shrinking, Servant, Mythic Quest, and so many more. Assuming that you have a PS5 or PS4 console at hand, there’s really no reason not to give the service a shot and see if you like what it has to offer.