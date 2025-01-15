Severance Cast Promote Season 2 in One of the Strangest Ways

Lumon employees are taking a retreat into the outie world. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Apple TV+’s hit thriller Severance back in the mainstream after its first season wrapped up three years ago. With the positive reviews for the latest season rolling in, fans are excited to dig deep into the minds of their favorite characters (both innie and outie). On the heels of the highly-anticipated season 2 premiere, the marketing team over at Apple has put together an unusual but interesting way of getting the word out to the masses about Severance season 2.

In a viral social media post from series director Ben Stiller, Grand Central Station bypassers got a glimpse inside the world of an innie, as a pop-up event took place right in the middle of the busiest stations in New York. The video showcases Lumon employees going about their work while not paying attention to the world outside of them. Though the pop-up was originally filled with unknown actors, series stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and Tramell Tillman later appeared and started working inside the tiny, public cubicle. While everyone else is chatting, including Stiller, the cast inside is quiet and focused solely on the tasks in front of them.

Photo credit: Ben Stiller

Severance Cast Promotes Season 2 in Grand Central Station

Actors Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and Adam Scott Appear in the pop-up event.

Severance follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee of Lumon Industries who agrees to a “severance” program, which separates his non-work memories from his work memories, meaning the two sides of his life have no knowledge of the other. Two of Mark’s colleagues and Lumon, and fellow severed employees, include Helly (Lower) and Dylan (Cherry), both of whom can be seen in the video. The absence of John Turturro’s Irving is a bit concerning for fans, considering the end of season 1 left his return to Lumon still unknown. However, seeing Mr. Milchick as head supervisor of the team is an eerie sign that the season 1 ending might not have gone the way viewers hoped it would.

Severance’s return to Apple TV+ is one that fans have been waiting on for years, literally, as the first season ended on a cliffhanger back in 2022. Season 2 will see the return of Ms. Casey (Dichen Lachman), Ricken Hale (Michael Chernus), Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), Burt Goodman (Christopher Walken), and Devon Scout-Hale (Jen Tullock). New additions to the Severance cast include Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Bob Balaban (Best in Show), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), and John Noble (The Lord of the Rings).

While fans don’t know what to really expect from the new episodes of Severance, we can already suspect that the revealing information from the season finale will creep its way into the limelight in a major way. As noted in the official description by Apple TV+, “In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Severance season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17.