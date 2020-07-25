Archer Season 11 Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con 2020

After suffering a delay due to the coronavirus, Archer is officially on his way back. FX Networks debuted the first official trailer for season 11 of the series and confirmed a new premiere date, with the season premiere arriving on September 16th on FXX. As prevously reported, this new season will be the first "true" installment of the animated spy series since its seventh season. The past three seasons of the show all took place while the titular secret agent, Sterling Archer, was in a coma, fulfilling all of his genre-bending spy fantasies. As you can see from the trailer in the player above, Archer kicks things off by waking up and shaking off his past lives that he lived on Danger Island and in space.

The official description for the new season reads: "In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, 'Sterling Archer' is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine."

FX Networks had previously pegged Archer to return on May 6th, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to delay meaning fans have two more months before the series returns. Speaking exclusively with ComicBook.com, the cast of the series says fans should spend their time waiting on the new episodes by re-watching all of Archer!

"I feel like they should go back and watch the show from the beginning," Aisha Tyler shared with us when discussing how to get ready for Season 11. "Which, I think is a good recommendation under any circumstances, but I think, the DNA of the show, we're returning to some of the dynamics from the scenes that we started with back in the beginning. The great thing about Archer, is that, no matter where we are, if we're in space, or in, 1940s Los Angeles, or on Whore Island, the way that we interact remains consistent. The dynamics between the characters is always really consistent, that's the glue that holds the show together. But I think it would behoove people, and I mean, this is like a really fun piece of homework, is to just go back and watch everything from the very beginning. I mean, you're on quarantine, so you don't have anything to do."

Archer was created by Adam Reed, who voiced the character Ray Gillette on the show. H. Jon Benjamin stars as Sterling Archer, joined by Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Malory Archer, Judy Greer as Cheryl Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyrill Figgies, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger.

