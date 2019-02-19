‘Arrested Development’s Return Date Announced With First Look Photos

It’s been almost a year since new episodes of Arrested Development arrived on Netflix, and the streaming giant is finally preparing to unveil the rest of the acclaimed fifth season.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the second half of Arrested Development Season 5 would debut on Friday, March 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first eight episodes of Season 5 were released back in May 2018, and they represented a return to form for the ever-beloved series. After Netflix acquired the rights to bring the series back, the fourth season was met with a significant amount of criticism. Throughout that installment, the lead characters were rarely all together, and the story was released out of order. That fortunately changed in Season 5.

Along with the release date announcement, Netflix unveiled the first batch of photos from the upcoming episodes, which you can check out below!

Michael & George Sr.

George Sr.

Lucille

Gob

Buster & Barry Zuckerkorn

Buster “Un-Wanted”

Maeby