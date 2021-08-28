Arthur Reveals New Sikh Character Ahead of Hour-Long PBS Special

✖

Arthur will introduce a Sikh character in the upcoming hour-long "Arthur's First Day" special episode. Debuting on September 6th, the special kicks off Arthur's 25th season. The episode, which was planned before the announcement came that the upcoming season will be Arthur's last, chronicles Arthur's first day in the fourth grade. It introduces Samir, a Sikh student, made evident by his wearing a patka head covering and kara religious bangle, both items associated with Sikhism. However, the episode won't bring Samir's faith into the story any more than it has done for any other character in the long-running kids animated series.

"In this special, which deals with the uncertainties of the first day of school, we wanted to raise awareness about the challenges a kid might [face] when meeting new classmates, but we don't make the specifics of the clothing, in this case the patka, the focus," executive producer Carol Greenwald told CNN. "We did what we typically do -- create a multidimensional character who Buster -- and other kids -- would be interested in hanging out with. We also hope that kids who do wear a patka or other cultural dress feel seen and represented on our show."

(Photo: PBS)

In "Arthur's First Day," according to the official synopsis for the episode, it's finally the first day of fourth grade and Arthur couldn't be more excited - until he learns Buster is in another class! Meanwhile, D.W. is nervous for her first day of kindergarten. Will Arthur and D. W. be able to make new friends?

Arthur has made attempts to diversify its cast of characters in the past. Last year, Arthur's teacher, Mr. Ratburn, came out as gay, leading to some television stations refusing to air the episode.

"What we are trying to do in the series is connect kids with other kids by reflecting their lives," Arthur creator Marc Brown said (via Out). "In some episodes, as in the Vermont one, we are validating children who are seldom validated. We believe that 'Postcards From Buster' does this in a very natural way -- and, as always, from the point of view of children."

Arthur fans were heartbroken to learn about the show's cancellation. However, a statement from Greenwald revealed that, while the show is ending, new Arthur content is still in production.

"In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut. Arthur will continue to be available on PBS KIDS for years to come," Carol Greenwald, an executive producer for the series, told IGN. "Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways."

"Arthur's First Day" airs September 6th on PBS.