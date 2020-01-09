AT&T Shutting Down Their Audience Network Channel

AT&T is shutting down its Audience Network as it currently exists and will transition the network into a preview channel for AT&T-owned WarnerMedia’s HBO Max sometime this spring. According to Variety, the transition of Audience Network to that preview channel leaves the network’s few original programs – including shows such as Mr. Mercedes and Loudermilk – in question, though it’s rumored that they could potentially find homes on HBO Max at a later date.

“We will begin to transition Audience Network from its current approach to support AT&T’s broader original content and marketing focus on the upcoming HBO Max service,” Daniel York, chief content officer of AT&T Consumer said. “I am proud and grateful to the team at Audience Network for their many successes over the years, creating unique, fresh and provocative content along with our greatest studio partners. 20 years ago we were the first pay TV provider to differentiate our content offering with the best exclusive original content, and the team truly brought to life the network vision: Always Original, Never Ordinary.”

At this point in time, there is no official word on what will happen with Audience Network’s existing workforce and staff.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be evaluating our workforce needs as we continue working with our partners at WarnerMedia on the Audience Transition,” an AT&T spokesperson said.

Audience Network first launched in November 1999 as Freeview, a service on DirecTV that broadcast a continuous loop of concerts and other events as part of the satellite provider’s subscription packages in the Total Choice and above tiers. It was later rebranded as The 101 Network with expanded content and then, in 2011 was rebranded again as Audience Network. It began being offered on AT&T U-verse following AT&T’s acquisition of DirecTV in 2018.

As was noted above, it’s unclear what the fate of Audience Networks’ original series will be. The Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Mercedes, ended its third season in November and there has not yet been word on fourth. Loudermilk was renewed for a third season in 2018, but that third season has yet to air. You Me Her was renewed for a fifth and final season in May 2019. The limbo of Audience Network’s originals also may renew questions about DC Universe’s originals as well. Since the announcement of HBO Max, fans have been curious as to the fate of DC Universe — also owned by WarnerMedia — especially with Doom Patrol set to air it second season on both DC Universe and HBO Max while Stargirl will air first on DC Universe and then on The CW the next day.

There’s no official word yet on where these shows might land, but sources say they might continue on HBO Max. “Any future use of Audience Network content will be assessed at a later date,” an AT&T spokesperson says.

