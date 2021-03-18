Baby Yoda Meets Justice League's Steppenwolf in an Adorable and Terrifying Mashup

✖

The Zack Snyder version of Justice League brought to life Snyder's original vision for quite a few things, including the film's main villain Steppenwolf. Steppenwolf received a massive upgrade in the new cut, giving him a far more imposing visual aesthetic to go along with his new motivation. When you think of Steppenwolf, you now think of someone quite powerful and dangerous. Compare that to Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, and you think of someone quite adorable and yet still dangerous in his own right (especially to eggs). Now, if I told you there was artwork combining the two, well, you might be curious but disturbed, and after seeing the art from mjhiblenart, you might find it adorable in a rather disturbing way.

The artwork has all of Steppenwolf's spiky armor from his new look but instead of his face you have the adorable green face of Grogu in the midst of it all, and it's hilarious. It's amazing how just having his face in there makes such a huge difference, and yes, he's still adorable, spiky armor and all, which is weird to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MJ.Hiblen ART (@mjhiblenart)

Oh, and as for his new title, meet Steppengrogu. Yeah, not going to lie, that name kind of rocks.

You can check out the artwork above, with posted with the caption "Just messing about waiting for digital@paint to dry🤘🏻 #zacksnyder #zacksnydersjusticeleague #justiceleague #grogu #disney #mandalorian #steppenwolf #babyyoda #batman #starwars #darkseid #tuesday"

Now we kind of want to see Grogu as all of the Justice League members and while we're at it why not Darkseid too? Just makes sense, right?

You can find the official description for Justice League below.

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is available on HBO Max now.

What do you think of Steppengrogu? Let us know in the comments or let me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!