Bad Bunny Producing Netflix Adaptation of Hit YA Novel

The smash hit novel They Both Die at the End is officially headed to Netflix — with the help of superstar musician, actor, and wrestler Bad Bunny. According to a new report from The Wrap, Bad Bunny (a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) will be among the executive producers of a series adaptation of Adam Silvera's novel. Executive producers will also include Yellowjackets' Drew Comins and Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen, who will be writing the pilot episode.

While They Both Die at the End was originally published in 2017, it has found overwhelming success thanks to the #BookTok community on TikTok. It is the first young-adult novel with queer Latinx characters to top the New York Times bestsellers list. An adaptation of the novel was originally in the works at HBO in 2019, and would have been written by The Other Two's Chris Kelly and executive produced by J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot banner.

What is They Both Die at the End about?n

In They Both Die at the End, on September 5, a little after midnight, a company called Death-Cast calls Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio to give them some bad news: They're going to die today. Mateo and Rufus are total strangers, but, for different reasons, they're both looking to make a new friend on their End Day. The good news: There's an app for that. It's called the Last Friend, and through it, Rufus and Mateo are about to meet up for one last great adventure-to live a lifetime in a single day.

What is Bad Bunny's new movie?

Next year, Bad Bunny is poised to jump into the world of superhero movies with El Muerto, a Sony-produced movie about the obscure Marvel Comics villain. The film is directed by Jonas Cuaron and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Also known as Juan-Carlos Sanchez, El Muerto is a super-powered wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match, where he nearly unmasked Spider-Man before being stung with a paralyzing poison. The two later teamed up to take down El Muerto's nemesis, Dorado. The character currently has only two comic appearances to his name.

"Sometimes we get lucky with perfect casting," Sony Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch said when the film was first announced. "We think audiences are going to be excited by where these marvel characters are headed."

