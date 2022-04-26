Bad Bunny Announced to Star in Spider-Man Spinoff Movie El Muerto

✖

Sony's universe of Marvel Comics characters is continuing to grow. ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo was in attendance for Sony's presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on Monday, where it was announced that an El Muerto solo movie is currently in the works at the studio. Platinum-selling recording artist Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, aka "Bad Bunny", is attached to star. Created by Peter David and Roger Cruz, El Muerto first debuted in 2006's Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #6. Also known as Juan-Carlos Sanchez, El Muerto is a super-powered wrestler who fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match, where he nearly unmasked Spider-Man before being stung with a paralyzing poison. The two later teamed up to take down El Muerto's nemesis, Dorado. The character currently has only two comic appearances to his name.

"Sometimes we get lucky with perfect casting," Sony Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch said during the appearance. "We think audiences are going to be excited by where these marvel characters are headed."

Bad Bunny's filmography includes F9 and Narcos: Mexico, as well as the upcoming Sony film Bullet Train. He has participated in multiple high-profile wrestling matches since 2021, winning his debut WWE match at WrestleMania 37.

This will be the latest live-action Spider-Man spinoff movie that Sony has in development, following the release of two Venom movies and the recent Morbius movie. The studio currently has a Kraven the Hunter movie scheduled for January 13, 2023, and a Madame Web solo movie scheduled for July 7, 2023.

"It's tough, because I think these projects are the kind of things we have to work on in the dark," Panitch, previously said of developing these Spider-Man-related projects. "They're not ready until they're ready. Kraven is a great example because we just didn't rush it. We could have made that three-plus years ago. It's just now the script's awesome, J.C. was the right choice, and we found the movie star because it was just kismet, and watching this other movie [Bullet Train] and realizing that [Taylor-Johnson] could be the perfect casting."

