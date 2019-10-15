The Rock Praises Elizabeth Warren for Her Love of Ballers

Elizabeth Warren and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson regularly occupy completely different corners of the pop culture world, but the two have been linked in a pretty unique way through HBO’s Ballers. Over the past few years, Warren has been pretty candid about her love for the dramedy, which Johnson has starred in since its inception. And based on a recent tweet from Johnson, the love is more than mutual. Over the weekend, Johnson took to Twitter to highlight an interview recently done by Entertainment Weekly, in which the Massachusetts senator and Presidential hopeful is asked entirely about her love of Ballers. He called the friendship he was with Warren “such a wild and pleasant one”, before arguing that she has all of the qualifications of what makes a “baller”.

This friendship I have with @SenWarren over my show @BallersHBO is such a wild and pleasant one. No surprise however, as my character & show transcends politics. Drive, ambition, getting knocked down, getting back up and moving on. She’s a baller 😉https://t.co/1du44o4azD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 12, 2019

Warren’s love for Ballers has popped up in a few different mediums, with Warren referring to her love for the series in the prologue of her 2017 book, This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class. Warren has gone on to profess her love for the show in subsequent interviews and posts on social media, which had previously been responded to by Johnson. The reference was reciprocated in the Season 5 premiere earlier this year, when Johnson’s character was seen reading Warren’s book in a scene.

In the Entertainment Weekly interview, Warren also addressed the speculation that Johnson could eventually run for President of the United States, something that she sounds pretty on board with.

“I would welcome him to the race,” Warren revealed. “I know he would fight for the principles that he believes in — he’s my kind of guy!”

The wrestler-turned-actor has brought up the possibility of him running for President, but gave some good reasons as to why it wouldn’t happen right away.

“Unfortunately I don’t see it happening in 2020,” Johnson said in a 2018 interview. “It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020.”

“I have so much respect for the position,” he added. “It’s something that I seriously considered. What I need is time to go out and learn.”

(Photos courtesy of HBO, Ethan Miller/Getty Images)