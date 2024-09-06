Batman Fans Discover an Obscure Animated Adam West Cameo

Batman fans have discovered a deep-cut Adam West cameo and the Internet is loving the reference. Back in the late aughts, Batman: The Brave and the Bold ran on Cartoon Network. A lot of Bat-Fans default to other animated series when looking back on the character. But, in Season 2's "Plague of the Prototypes", Adam West voices a friendly Batman Robot that helpes the Caped Crusader take down Black Mask. On Twitter, @y2kmarcus_ posted the clip of the Batman '66 star talking to Diedrich Bader's Dark Knight and the platform gathered around to reminisce.

Before West's passing, The Austin Chronicle interviewed the actor to ask about his life before and after the cape and cowl. He explained that his success with The Detectives led to his casting as The Dark Knight. (Although his rendition is anything but dark.) West loved those times and getting to work with such a wide range of talent on a series that still gets shown love to this day.

"We had so much talent, and wonderful people with whom I worked. We didn't have all those modern computer enhancements, the special effects and props they have today," West remembered. "We just slapped on makeup and funny costumes and did it. It took a lot of stretching of the imagination, but that's what we were paid for, to bring something that was some kind of theater of the absurd that, at the same time, the kids could take realistically and extract all those lessons and morality and ethics from."

Adam West Loved Guest Spots

(Photo: Adam West's Batman - DC)

Batwheels fans also got the chance to be introduced to West's voice work before he passed away. He guest starred on an episode of the Cartoonito series in 2023. In "To the Batmobile" he played a version of his 60s vehicle that helps the current team of car heroes fight crim in Gotham City. It was all very cute and a reminder that Batman can reach audiences big and small.

"It's been a joyride seeing how Batwheels resonated with audiences, and in such a short amount of time. It delivered everything we hoped it would in introducing Batman to the youngest viewers while allowing parents to enjoy their favorite DC Super Hero with their kids," Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family, and Boomerang previously said. "Reimagining Batman's iconic mythos for preschoolers using beloved and original characters has been a creative feat that we will definitely lean into as we expand into a second season."

