Batman: Caped Crusader Has a Major Superman Easter Egg

Batman: Caped Crusader finds some clever ways to bury its DC Easter egg references into this new Noir vision of a classic Batman world – and that includes reference to Batman’s “World’s Finest” counterpart, Superman.

Batman: Caped Crusader Episode 4 “Night of the Hunters” opens with the Citizens and government officials of Gotham City reacting to a fight between Batman and the police, which was photographed by a reporter. The mayor of Gotham holds a press conference to announce the formation of a special Anti-Batman task force within the GPCD, and fans have spotted to key figures standing in the crowd of press in attendance:

While this Twitter user spotted the classic Lois Lane in the press pool, if you look over her right shoulder you’ll see Jimmy Olsen right there beside her, as well.

This Easter Egg is a head nod to the classic Superman cartoons that ran from 1941-1942, and the version of Lois Lane that appeared in it (voice of Joan Alexander). Funny enough, Jimmy Olsen never appeared in those ’40s Superman cartoons, but the version of him that is created here for Batman: Caped Crusader feels pretty on-point.

Caped Crusader is (ambiguously) set in a 1940s Noir-era version of Batman’s world, which pulls from some of the original (read: oldest) Batman comic lore around – going back to the 1930s. (MILD SPOILER) Superman doesn’t make an appearance in the first season of Caped Crusader, but if (when?) he eventually does show up in the series, we’d expect it to be some spin on the Superman from the ’40s cartoons.

If this first Jimmy & Lois Easter egg grows into an entire storyline, it would be the kind of thing to quickly help this new animated show evolve into a whole new DC animated universe. The same progression happened with Batman: The Animated Series leading to Superman: The Animated Series, then a World’s Finest crossover team-up, which eventually gave way to an entire Justice League animated series.

Superman isn’t the only larger DC Universe Easter egg to find in Batman: Caped Crusader: Plastic Man, The Birds of Prey, The Spectre, and several future Robins all make cameos in the show, in ways you’d probably never expect.

Is Batman: Caped Crusader Renewed for Season 2?

It was already confirmed that Caped Crusader has earned a two-season order from Prime Video, after moving to the platform following a cancellation from Max. Season 2 does not have a confirmed release date.

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Season 2 is confirmed, and will debut on the platform at a later date.