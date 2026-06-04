First Look at Joker Redesign Revealed for Prime’s Batman Series Return (& 3 More Iconic DC Villains)

Prime Video’s Batman: Caped Crusader is confirmed to return in July, and we now have the first look at 4 iconic DC villains, including the Joker, who was set up at the end of the first season. IGN has the exclusive look at Joker, Edward Nygma/Riddler, Scarecrow, and a gender-swapped Mad Hatter. They also confirm that Roxy Rockets will appear in Caped Crusader Season 2. Here’s the images…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Head to IGN to see more of their exclusive Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 images. There’s also a first look at Carrie Kelley, the Robin created by Frank Miller, who debuted in 1986’s The Dark Knight Returns.

This is a developing story…

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!