7 Actors Who’d Make the Perfect Next Batman

As Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes in pop culture, there’s always considerable buzz around prospective new castings for the role. Over the years, many actors have played Batman in live-action, each bringing something new to the role. Different writers and directors typically steer towards new or different ideas about the hero, making each new actor’s take on the character seem decidedly different from the last. Now, with the birth of the brand new DC Universe, questions over who will be cast to play the hero in the new live-action continuity have arisen, with many eagerly anticipating news of who the franchise’s official Batman actor will be.

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Ahead of Batman being cast in the DCU, fans have already begun floating names of actors they think would be a good fit for the role. Many of these choices are inspired, having been well-considered by long-time fans. While they may not be possible to cast for an array of reasons, the following actors would theoretically be perfect as the next live-action iteration of Batman.

7) Penn Badgley

Best known for his role as Joe in You, Penn Badgley is a somewhat unorthodox choice to play Batman, but could be a good fit. His dark, brooding look would be a natural fit for the Dark Knight, and he has already proven his ability to play a charismatic yet sinister character with a deep-seated obsession. He has already demonstrated many of the skills he would need to add considerable layers of nuance to the character of Batman, although he is relatively untested in terms of general action scenes.

6) Ben Barnes

Ben Barnes is a criminally underrated actor whose path to success has been unfairly long-winded. He’s a potentially perfect choice for the DCU’s Batman, having had experience in the superhero genre in Netflix’s Marvel shows and in a major franchise in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. He has proven himself a charismatic screen presence and a capable action star, making him a solid choice to play Batman in the DCU’s upcoming projects.

5) Alan Ritchson

The calls to cast Alan Ritchson as the DCU’s Batman are inescapable, and they stem from the fact that he’s quite obviously a perfect fit. His recent stint as the eponymous eccentric powerhouse in Reacher is perhaps all the credentials Ritchson needs to claim the role, but he also has other relevant experience. He previously appeared in the DC TV show Titans as the hero Hawk and also featured in Smallville in the 2000s as Aquaman. As such, there are very few actors who seem a better fit for the role of the DCU’s Batman.

4) Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is an actor whose career has been littered with success in almost every genre imaginable. He’s been excellent in comedies, dramas, biopics, action movies, and horror, and has made several forays into superhero movies, too. He’s a truly dependable star who brings something unique to every role in his career to date, and has proven he can handle both the physical and dramatic elements that would be required to make the role of Batman work on multiple levels.

3) Glen Powell

There are a number of DC roles that Glen Powell would be great in, and Batman is one of the most exciting. Powell’s career has taken off in recent years with several high-profile blockbusters, proving his comedic chops as well as his action credentials, firmly cementing his leading man status. He’s a big-name casting that fans would undeniably be able to get behind, and he’s more than capable of bringing the charisma necessary to make Batman an integral part of the DCU’s future.

2) Theo James

With his recent starring role in the 2025 Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, Theo James has quietly established himself as a genre-bending leading man. A quick look at his most prominent roles highlights the way he has already displayed many of the attributes an actor needs to bring Batman to life, including experience in the action-packed blockbuster Divergent franchise, and playing a dark and comedic dual role in The Monkey. His rugged good looks make him seem a perfect fit for Bruce Wayne, while his action credentials could translate nicely to the character of Batman.

1) Brandon Sklenar

Brandon Sklenar is one of Hollywood’s rising stars, having found success in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923 and playing starring roles in multiple movies. He’s capable of delivering incredibly charming performances with an edge of danger or darkness, which is a perfect fit for the DCU’s Batman. As well as possessing all the necessary qualities, he’s relatively unknown compared to some of the other names being floated by fans, which could potentially allow him to make the role his own as a central part of the DCU’s future.

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