Battlestar Galactica, Xena: Warrior Princess Full Series Marathons to Air on Syfy

Syfy is bringing binge viewing to television. The cable network announced Tuesday that on-air marathons of Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess. The marathons will feature stars from the shows as hosts, Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless. The marathons will also include surprise guest appearances, custom content, “binge-worthy catch-ups” and more. The marathons will air every episode of both series from start to finish. That includes all 6 seasons, 134 episodes of Xena: Warrior Princess and all 4 seasons, 76 episodes of Battlestar Galactica, plus the two-part miniseries and the movies Razor and The Plan. That’s a whole lot of binge.

It all starts on April 16 with the three-day binge of Xena: Warrior Princess. Then, on April 20th, Syfy begins its 3-day binge of Battlestar Galactica. Here are all the details on how to watch, as well as how to enhance your binge-viewing experience with additional content:

