Battlestar Galactica, Xena: Warrior Princess Full Series Marathons to Air on Syfy

Syfy is bringing binge viewing to television. The cable network announced Tuesday that on-air marathons of Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess. The marathons will feature stars from the shows as hosts, Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless. The marathons will also include surprise guest appearances, custom content, “binge-worthy catch-ups” and more. The marathons will air every episode of both series from start to finish. That includes all 6 seasons, 134 episodes of Xena: Warrior Princess and all 4 seasons, 76 episodes of Battlestar Galactica, plus the two-part miniseries and the movies Razor and The Plan. That’s a whole lot of binge.
It all starts on April 16 with the three-day binge of Xena: Warrior Princess. Then, on April 20th, Syfy begins its 3-day binge of Battlestar Galactica. Here are all the details on how to watch, as well as how to enhance your binge-viewing experience with additional content:
- XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS
- WATCH:
- In the first time SYFY has ever aired the beloved fantasy series, #ThrowbackThursday marathons of all 6 seasons (134 episodes) will air on SYFY every Thursday morning and afternoon beginning Thursday, April 16
- Star Lucy Lawless will provide host wraps for the marathons, which will be presented by SYFY Fangrrls and will also feature special surprise guest appearances
- STREAM:
- The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp
- WATCH:
- BATTLESTAR GALACTICA
- WATCH:
- The award-winning SYFY drama will air in its entirety – including the 2-part miniseries, all 4 seasons of the SYFY series (76 episodes + the movie Razor), and final movie The Plan – in a nonstop, 3-day marathon on SYFY beginning Monday, April 20 at 12AM ET until Thursday, April 23 at 9AM ET
- Star Tricia Helfer will host the entire marathon, which will be presented by SYFY WIRE with custom content and special surprise appearances throughout
- STREAM:
- The complete series is available to stream now/any time via SYFY.com and NBCU’s OneApp
- LISTEN:
- Dive deep into the show’s themes and catch up with the cast and crew, by listening to SYFY WIRE’s podcast Battlestar Galacticast via SYFY.com and major podcast platforms
- The acclaimed podcast is hosted by Helfer and writer/journalist Marc Bernardin
- As a special treat for fans, the podcast is dropping a bonus episode on Monday, April 20 featuring a cast reunion (Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma and more) and live-reading of the pilot episode, “33”
- WATCH: