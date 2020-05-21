Batwoman Co-Stars Respond to Ruby Rose's Departure

✖

Following the announcement yesterday that Batwoman star Ruby Rose would leave the series, most members of the cast, as well as the rest of the Arrowverse, have stayed relatively quiet about Rose's departure. Notable exceptions are Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox on the series, and Nicole Kang, who plays Kate's sister Mary. Neither directly addressed Rose or the reasons behind her departure, but each reached out with words of encouragement for the fans. It makes sense, given that Johnson and Kang have been the actors who most regularly engaged with the Batwoman fandom. Their advice, essentially, was that it's hard for everyone right now, but to keep your head up.

Rose and Warner Bros. Television parted ways after the season ended, with the actress saying that it was a difficult decision but made together. Her castmates reached out to the fans to encourage them that the series will still be the show they loved, even with the changes that are coming.

"Family, those whose hearts are breaking break mineee," Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke, tweeted. "What's important: we have a season 2. We will work our freakin butts off to give you an amazing season 2 that continues to represent the lgbtqa+ communities and people of color. We will keep going strong. Believe that."

Nicole Kang, who plays Kate's sister Mary, told fans, "I'm thinking of all of you. Big hug. Keep my head up if you keep yours up."

You can check out the official synopsis for season two below -- although we've taken the liberty of removing Rose's name from the release.

"Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham's new vigilante, but with Batman missing and the city in despair, Kate has armed herself with a passion for social justice and an arsenal of high tech weapons, soaring through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. At the end of the first season, Crows Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) has declared a war on Batwoman, forcing everyone around them to choose sides. Meanwhile, Batwoman's arch-nemesis Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is focused on acquiring the one thing that can take down the Bat, pulling off her most devious plan yet with the help of Bruce Wayne's former best friend Tommy Elliot, now terrorizing the city as the villain Hush.

Season two kicks off with a major game-changer that will alter Gotham and The Bat Team forever. As the dust settles, Batwoman has everything working against her – including the recently escaped rogues' gallery of villains -- and everyone will come to see her in a whole new light. Alice meets her match when she becomes entangled with a dangerous foe from her past who knows exactly how to prey on her vulnerabilities. As Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find their footing as sidekicks, a romance will shake up their dynamic. Meanwhile, Sophie (Megan Tandy) and Julia's (guest star Christina Wolfe) budding relationship will face its first real test and make Sophie question everything she thought she knew to be true."

The series will return in January 2021, with a new Batwoman.

