Every Live-Action Spider-Man Origin Story, Ranked

As Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, it’s not surprising that his story has been adapted many times. Since his earliest days in Marvel Comics, Spider-Man has been one of Marvel’s most successful and popular characters, and this has been reflected by his appearance in almost every form of media imaginable, as well as becoming a pop culture icon in his own right. Over the years, many actors have played Spider-Man, each leaving their own unique mark on the role. As one of Marvel’s best-represented characters on the big and small screens alike, many Spider-Man stories have been adapted into live-action.

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Spider-Man often stands out as a Marvel hero with traumatic origins, as he’s typically defined by his losses as a key part of his hero journey. Each live-action iteration of the hero has a slightly different origin story, ultimately contributing to the differences between the many versions of the character. Some of these origin stories are far more innovative and compelling than others, though, setting each live-action Spider-Man apart in the way they begin each respective story.

5) Spider-Man (1977)

The live-action Spider-Man of the 1970s has come to be one of the most ridiculed iterations of the character across his long history. The version of the character played by Nicolas Hammond in the 1977 movie — which served as a pilot for the TV show that followed — offered only a cursory exploration of the hero’s origins. He’s simply bitten by a radioactive spider and granted powers before the movie launches him into thwarting the schemes of a villain known as the Guru. All in all, it’s a pretty poor origin story, especially when compared to more recent efforts.

4) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

While the MCU has some great Spider-Man costumes, the franchise leaves much to be desired when it comes to the hero’s origin story. The MCU’s Spider-Man is established as a young hero who is taken under the wing of Tony Stark and given a high-tech suit. It’s not until the character’s third solo movie that he suffers the great personal loss that ultimately defines the hero, creating a bizarre feeling that the MCU completely inverted his established origins. While Tom Holland’s is one of the best versions of Spider-Man, the handling of his origin story is nowhere near as strong as it could have been.

3) Spider-Man (2002)

It’s no secret that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are among the most beloved superhero films of all time, and 2002’s Spider-Man delivers one of the most direct adaptations of the hero’s origins. After using his powers for personal gain, Peter Parker learns a tough lesson from the death of his beloved Uncle Ben, and in his grief, he sets out to become a superhero. It’s emotional, it’s largely comic-accurate, and it’s a certified classic, but it lacks some of the flair that more recent Spider-Man origins have since adopted.

2) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Admittedly, the Amazing Spider-Man movies made some mistakes, but the handling of Spider-Man’s origin story was absolutely perfect. Andrew Garfield’s version of the hero was near-flawless, and connecting the spider that gives him his powers to clandestine research his late father worked on for Oscorp was brilliant. It’s an origin that’s every bit as emotionally powerful as it needs to be, but it also places Spider-Man squarely at the center of a web that connects the many characters of the duology’s story.

1) Spider-Noir (2026)

Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man story might be the most unorthodox to date, but that’s part of what makes it the best. Cage plays a private investigator in 1930s New York, and received his powers after being bitten by Man-Spider while rescuing POWs during World War I. Spider-Noir‘s innovative take on the Marvel character is both refreshing and incredibly well-worked, and Nicolas Cage’s acting helps elevate his version of the hero and his origins to the best we’ve yet seen in live-action.

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