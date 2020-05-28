Batwoman: Ruby Rose Breaks Silence on Her Departure

✖

The DC TV world got a pretty significant shock last week, when it was revealed that Ruby Rose will be stepping away from Batwoman ahead of its second season. The news completely surprised fans of The CW series, along with the detail that her role as Kate Kane will be recast going into Season 2. Outside of a brief statement when the news was first revealed, fans have been speculating about Rose stepping away from the role -- and it looks like she's shedding a bit more light on it. On Wednesday, Rose took to Instagram to share a fan-made video of some of her moments as Kate Kane, while also addressing the exit in the caption. Rose reiterated that leaving the series "wasn't an easy decision", but that she did want to acknowledge how significant the series was "for TV and for [the LGBTQ+] community".

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey," Rose writes. "If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know.. I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape."

At the moment, there's no indication of exactly who will be succeeding Rose in the role, in part because Batwoman is not expected to resume airing until at least January of 2021. Multiple actresses have already thrown their hats in the proverbial ring, including Wallis Day, Stephanie Beatriz, and Jade Tailor.

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” Berlanti Productions and WBTV said in a statement upon Rose's exit. “The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

Batwoman is expected to return with new episodes in January of 2021.

